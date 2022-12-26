Domino’s Pizza opens outlets in Rishikesh and Bhubaneswar

Pizza restaurant chain Domino’s Pizza opened its second outlet in Rishikesh at Tapovan and a new outlet in Bhubaneswar at Nandankanan

New Delhi: American multinational pizza restaurant chain, Domino’s Pizza opened its second outlet in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand at Tapovan and a new outlet in Bhubaneswar at Nandankanan road.

Domino’s Pizza opened its first store in India in January 1996 at New Delhi. Currently, the brand has over 1,500 stores in the country.

Indian food service company, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. holds the master franchise for Domino’s Pizza in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan. The company is a part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group.

Over the years, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. has brought various major brands to India like Dunkin’ and Popeyes. In January this year, the company got American fried chicken fast-food brand Popeyes to Bengaluru.

Domino’s Pizza is an American multinational pizza restaurant chain founded in 1960. The brand has its headquarter at the Domino’s Farms Office Park in Ann Arbor Township, Michigan. The pizza brand has stores in over 83 countries and 5,701 cities worldwide.