Barista Coffee Company appoints Priyankar Singh as General Manager- Marketing

Gurugram: Barista Coffee Company, a chain of espresso bars and cafes has appointed Priyankar Singh as the General Manager of Marketing. The new role makes him responsible for creating high-impact marketing campaigns and working towards strengthening brand connections.

“I’m excited to work with Barista Coffee Company because I believe it will be an incredible experience for my professional and personal growth. The opportunity will provide me with valuable experience in the Food and Beverage industry, while also exposing me to a new area of business,” said Singh.

Priyankar Singh holds more than 14 years of experience in Marketing, Brand Strategy, and Communication across North and South India. He started his career with Tag Media Network in Bangalore, later he joined Inox Leisure Limited where he worked for almost a decade.

“Priyankar will be a great asset to our organization, his all-round experience working on various domains will help us to create a platform to scale and connect to our consumers better. Further, he would be an integral part of our next phase of growth,” said Rajat Agrawal, CEO of Barista.

Established in the year 2000, Barista Coffee Company is headquartered in New Delhi and maintains outlets across India, and in other regional countries such as Sri Lanka, and Maldives. The company has over 340 Barista Coffee Espresso Cafe and Barista Coffee Kiosks across India including its Franchise partners.