12 December Retail Employees’ Day: Retail industry across the world celebrates its workforce

On 12 December, retailers across India, Bangladesh, Qatar, Philippines, UAE and Turkey appreciate and thank employees for driving their business and the industry

By Shiv Joshi

New Delhi: Retail organisations big and small across six countries—India, Bangladesh, Qatar, Philippines, UAE and Turkey— are celebrating Retail Employees’ Day today. The celebrations range from sending simple messages and giving roses to arranging special movie screenings, beauty treatments, and special lunches.

A visit to any participating mall or retail outlet before store openings will reveal the enthusiasm with which this day is being celebrated since it was instituted in 2011. There are beauty contests, and dance performances right at the store. In some stores, the celebrations start a week prior. Every retail organization celebrates the day at its own convenience.

Conceptualised by TRRAIN (Trust for Retailers and Retail Associates of India) and RAI, the Retailers Association of India, Retail Employees’ Day is slowly becoming a global phenomenon.

“It’s been 11 years since we launched a simple idea which was just to applaud the unwavering efforts of retail employees. A good thought, a small gesture, and the spirit of not giving up have taken this day global, over the years. In 2021, close to 20 million people celebrated the day in more than 20 countries. Every year, it gets stronger, better, and more impactful,” said BS Nagesh, founder – TRRAIN.

In 2021, close to 20 million people celebrated the day in five countries. However, the tally of the countries crossed 20 as the Landmark group Dubai celebrated the day across its chain in 17 countries.

This year, IGDS (intercontinental Group of Department Stores) the largest association in the world of department stores with 45 members from 39 countries has adopted the day and will be celebrating the same with all its members.

The context

There are 7.2 billion people in the world, out of which 100 million are in retail serving the rest. Every individual in the world irrespective of his or her race, religion and gender is a consumer. Irrespective of the channel on which the consumption happens—offline or online—there is always a last-mile human connection before the product reaches the consumer.

As a country, India celebrates over 50 festivals and even this is just an estimate. When most Indians are celebrating, retail employees are working.

“When 7.2 billion population celebrates Diwali, Christmas, Eid, or New Year, the 800 million retail employees, warehouse associates, or delivery agents around the world are working round the clock to ensure that customers can celebrate. This day is the Diwali, Eid, and Christmas of the retail industry. Today, we don’t celebrate a festival or an occasion; we celebrate our employees,” he added.

The realisation

The world released the importance of retail during the pandemic. When it had come to a grinding halt. However, even during the darkest hours, retail employees risked their lives their way to fulfill consumer needs for essentials.

“This helped people recognize that retail is a very important part of our ecosystem. Through the pandemic we have seen various cases of medical shops and grocery shops to other people involved in essential services going out of their way to deliver things to customers. Retail became more important and more visible,” said Ameesha Prabhu, CEO, TRRAIN.

“What’s heartening is that even when everything had stopped during the pandemic, Retail Employees’ Day, a simple gesture of saying thank you and celebrating it with retail employees, went on. Everybody who had their shops open during December 12 last year and the year before made a small gesture towards their employees to say thank you,” she added.

Those celebrated included everyone from chain stores and large retail houses to a small bakery in Hyderabad to a small grocery shop in Jalgaon. “That is the kind of spectrum we are talking about,” Prabhu said.

This year

Every year Retail Employees’ Day is based on a theme, which is then converted into a hashtag that floods social media. One year, it was #ThankYouBolaKya, another year it was #KhulkeBoloThankYou. This year the theme or the hashtag is #CheersToYou.

The day has caught the attention not only of retailers from across the globe but also the decision-makers in the government, including that of India PM Narendra Modi.

Speaking about the government’s acknowledgement, Kumar Rajagopalan, chief executive officer of Retailers Association of India, said, “Retail is the second largest employer in the country after agriculture, employing 46 million people from various factions of the society. The importance of retail as a significant contributor to the country’s GDP and the consumption story is not lost on the policymakers. They are aware of the hardwork the employees put in to drive this industry,”

He informed that various ministers and chief ministers have sent letters expressing their appreciation and wishing retail employees on Retail Employees’ Day.

RAI has been working with TRRAIN to urge more and more retailers across the country to join in the celebrations.

“More than 3 million retail employees should be celebrating Retail Employees’ Day this year in India. And at least five more countries are celebrating Retail Employees’ Day along with us. It is a great moment for India and for all of us in Retail. And it is the one occasion when all of us thank retailers and people in retail,” he added.

TRRAIN and RAI have been working together to get more and more retail organisations across the country to join the celebrations.

“It is about appreciating the people who put in their hard work for retail and that does not require money. It could be a simple note saying you are important to us in the organization and to the entire ecosystem. We urge every retailer in the country to say #CheersToYou to their retail employees for their smile, their hard work, and unwavering promise to serve the customers! One day is not enough to celebrate and applaud the wonderful employees who serve the customers. Even so, let’s make it count,” Prabhu urged.