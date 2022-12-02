Shoppers Stop launches its seventh store in Bengaluru

The Shoppers Stop store located at Forum Prestige Mall has products from 500 global and exclusive brands spread across multiple categories

Bengaluru: Indian department store chain Shoppers Stop has launched its seventh store in Bengaluru. With this new store, the brand has enhanced its presence across 98 department stores in 49 cities.

‘With each new store opening, Shoppers Stop strives to elevate the brand experience for consumers. Key markets such as Bengaluru, known for its sense of style, will offer discerning consumers the best the brand has to offer.” said Mr. Venu Nair, Customer Care Associate, MD & CEO, Shoppers Stop Ltd.

“The mood is bullish at Shoppers Stop and we are very enthused with our expansion plans. We will continue to increase our product portfolio to meet the needs of our customers,” he added.

The store houses key brands such as Jack and Jones, Levis, Celio, AND, Vero Moda, ONLY, JJ Kids, Adidas, Puma, Renee, Hush Puppies, and ONLY KIDS among others. They also house the first MAC cosmetics outlet in the city.

The brand is one of the leading giants in the retail segment owned by K Raheja Corp and was established in 1991. In addition to the seven existing stores in Bengaluru, the company also has two Home Stop stores and one airport door to cater to the tastes of the high-end citizens of the metropolis.