KFC launches special restaurant to support various disabilities

The new KFC store at Amanora Mall, Pune has special elements such as a braille menu, accommodating wheelchairs at dine-in tables & sign language aspects in décor

New Delhi: Ahead of ‘International Day of Persons with Disabilities’, KFC India has launched its most inclusive ‘Special KFC restaurant’ in Amanora Mall, Pune. The restaurant is operated by specially abled team members and the special elements include infrastructural design, accessibility, décor features to enhance customer experience and provide an inclusive environment.

This restaurant is an embodiment of the brand’s efforts with ‘Kshamata’, a program to bridge the gender and ability imbalance gap. As part of this program, KFC will be increasing the women workforce at restaurants and including more specially-abled members of the team. The brand also aims to double the number of special outlets by 2024.

The key highlight of the outlet is its accessible design, as majority of the décor features are in braille and sign language. All the signage outside and within the restaurant is accompanied by iterations in Indian Sign Language.

KFC has earlier launched the #SpeakSign campaign along with Kshamata film directed by Shoojit Sircar, on September 23, to build awareness of sign languages. The campaign aim was to build awareness of sign language.

Since 2008, KFC India has been a pioneer in enabling ‘Speech and Hearing Impairment’ and has offered employment opportunities as well.