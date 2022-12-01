Myntra brings UK-based Boohoo Group to India

Myntra will offer boohoo, Dorothy Perkins (DP) and Nasty Gal by the UK-based group Boohoo in India under a dedicated Online Brand Store (OBS) on the platform

Bengaluru: Fashion marketplace Myntra is bringing UK-based iconic fashion house, Boohoo Group to India. Bohoo owns brands boohoo, Dorothy Perkins (DP) and Nasty Gal. The three brands will offer any array of 1500 styles across categories like dresses, tops, bottoms, and footwear.

The association will witness Boohoo and Nasty Gal cater to Indian consumers for the first time, while also marking DP’s re-entry into the country, following the brand’s acquisition by the Boohoo Group.

Catering to women across ages, the brands retail at prices starting at Rs 2,500.

Boohoo is available in more than 100 countries, including the USA, the UK, France, and Australia while Nasty Gal is retailed in 60 countries.

The three distinct brands will be housed under a dedicated Online Brand Store (OBS) on Myntra. The brands will also indulge in marketing activities that include influencer activation and visibility across Myntra’s social commerce initiative, M-Live. While the entire collection will go live in phases ahead of Myntra’s End of Reason Sale -17, scheduled to be held between 10-16 December, wishlisting for the brands begins on the 2nd of December.

“The Indian market represents a fantastic opportunity for the Boohoo Group and Myntra’s digital-first approach makes this a great strategic partnership,” John Lyttle, CEO, Boohoo Group, said.

Speaking on partnering with the Boohoo Group, Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra, said, “We are ecstatic to bring the Boohoo Group to India and be their partner of choice as they foray into this geography. Boohoo, DP and Nasty Gal are poised to be well received by discerning fashion conscious consumers in the region and we are excited to aid them in this journey.”

An integral part of the Flipkart Group, Myntra brings together technology and fashion to offer over 5000 leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country such as H&M, Levis, U.S. Polo Assn., Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Philippe, Jack & Jones, MANGO, Forever 21, Urbanic, Marks & Spencer, W, Biba, Nike, Puma, Crocs, M.A.C, and Fossil and many more. Myntra services over 19,000 pin codes across the country through various channels.