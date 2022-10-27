The combined outlet for its formats Wow! Momo, Wow!China and Wow! Chicken was opened in Indore’s Nexus Treasure Island Mall.



New Delhi: Wow! Momo entered Indore with an outlet in the city as part of its expansion into Tier-2 cities.

With the Indore outlet, Wow! Momo has increased its footprint into 24 Indian cities.

The home-grown quick service restaurant (QSR) chain opened a combined outlet for its formats Wow! Momo, Wow!China and Wow! Chicken on Sunday in Indore’s Nexus Treasure Island Mall that is home to a raft of Indian and global brands including Marks & Spencer, Sephora, Body Shop, Sunglass Hut, Hamleys, Jack & Jones, Tommy Hilfiger, McDonald’s among other retailers.

The Indore foray comes two weeks after the QSR operator had entered Bihar with a joint Wow! Momo and Wow! China outlet in Patna’s New City Centre Mall.

Not just physical outlets, Wow! Momo earlier this month also announced opening a digital outlet: Wow! Momo had set up three shops in the metaverse, becoming the latest brand in a legion of global and Indian brands that expect metaverse to become the next frontier of e-commerce.

The Tiger-Global backed firm said its digital outlets have come up on a metaverse platform called Festemverse and the service is currently available for Android users and will soon be available to iOS users.

Metaverse is a digital world where users interact and conduct businesses using their digital avatars.