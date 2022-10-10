Wow! Momo enters Bihar; opens a store in Patna

Quick service restaurant (QSR) chains operator Wow! Momo has entered Bihar with a joint Wow! Momo and Wow! China outlet.

With the store opening in Patna’s New City Centre Mall on Sunday, Wow! Momo has extended its presence in 23 Indian cities.

Not just physical outlets, Wow! Momo has earlier this month also announced opening a digital outlet: Wow! Momo had set up three shops in the metaverse, becoming the latest brand in a legion of global and Indian brands that expect metaverse to become the next frontier of e-commerce.

The Tiger-Global backed firm said its digital outlets have come up on metaverse platform called Festemverse and the service is currently available for Android users and will soon be available to iOS users.

Metaverse is a digital world where users interacts and conduct businesses using their digital avatars.