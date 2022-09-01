Online meat-seller Licious is now making aggressive offline push

Online meat selling platform Licious is expanding its physical stores and the Benguluru-based company plans to open 30 exclusive Licious-branded outlets this year, according to sources.

Online marketplaces for seafood and meat including Licious, Zappfresh, Freshtohome and Jalongi are vying for a piece of India’s estimated $35-billion non-vegetarian foods market, buoyed by an increasing number of younger and digital savvy consumers who look for convenience and hygiene.

Licious currently operates two Licious-branded meat and chicken-selling outlets at present – one each in Bengaluru and in Gurgaon – and another one is currently under fit-out in Noida, sources said. Apart from that five more stores are scheduled to open in the coming months in the National Capital Region (NCR) and two in Bengaluru.

Licious did not respond to IndiaRetailing’s email seeking comment on the expansions.

Also, Licious currently operate more than 130 dark stores that are meant for delivery and plans to add 100 more such outlets in the next one year, the sources said.