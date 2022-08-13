Amit Burman resigns as Dabur chairman, Mohit Burman takes charge

Dabur India’s board has accepted the resignation of Amit Burman from the post of the Chairman of the company with effect from the close of working hours of August 10, the company said in its exchange filing.

Amit Burman will continue as the non-executive director of the company. Mohit Burman has been appointed as the non-executive chairman of the board of the company from August 11 for a period of five years.

Saket Burman has been appointed as the non-executive vice-chairman of the board of directors for a period of five years with effect from August 11. Last year, Amit Burman had undergone a successful surgery to treat a case of aneurysm, the company had said in a stock exchange filing.

Amit Burman had taken over as the chairman of Dabur India in 2019. He took charge as CEO of Dabur Foods in 1999 and stepped down from the post after the company was merged into Dabur India in 2007.