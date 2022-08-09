Aastey partners with Climes to build a sustainable future together

Aastey, India’s first sustainable & size-inclusive activewear brand for women, has announced its a partnership with Climes. This climatetech company provides carbon neutralisation as a service for consumer brands. This partnership will allow the aastey tribe to utilise Climes’ accessible and user-friendly solutions to make a tangible impact on the planet. The brand enables carbon mitigation through “climate-action in a single click” at checkout.

Speaking on the partnership, Jeevika Tyagi, Co-Founder and CEO of aastey, said, “We are a sustainable brand continuously striving to build a more transparent ecosystem. We want our tribe to measure the positive impact they can create by making a better choice. This partnership brings us closer to our goal of building a more active aastey tribe, here to live aastey. Sustainability and Reducing Carbon footprint have always been two of our 4 brand values, and this helps us activate our values further.”

Anirudh Gupta, Co-Founder of Climes, said, “aastey has been a trailblazer in the sustainable fashion space. Now they’re taking it a step further by partnering with Climes and offering carbon neutrality as an option for their customers. Their products are significantly more climate positive and have lower carbon footprints than most of the fashion industry. It’s amazing to see them doing the right thing by opting to transparently show what reduced emissions remain on each product’s lifecycle. Sustainability is now a licence to be in the marketplace. Climate-conscious consumers will finally have the choice to shop more responsibly with brands like aastey taking the lead in our climate fight.”