Iris Broadway Greno West launches Monsoon Carnival

Iris Broadway Greno West by Trehan Iris has recently announced its month-long sales-based campaign, Monsoon Carnival – “Wheel of Fortune”. Offering exciting prizes and gifts as a token of appreciation to its buyers and investors, the month-long campaign is being run from July 15- August 15, 2022.

During this monsoon carnival, consumers can visit the sales gallery of Iris Broadway Greno West, and get a chance of winning assured gift items like a Smart TV, Washing Machine, Refrigerator, Smart Watches, Gold Coin, etc. The Monsoon Carnival will also have a lucky draw towards the end where 1 lucky buyer stands a chance to win Mahindra Thar.

Aman Trehan, Executive Director, Trehan Iris said, “With this retail destination, we intend to create a benchmark in the retail arena. The launched campaign is our gesture as a token of appreciation towards our patrons and buyers investing not only their hard-earned money but also vesting trust and confidence in us.”

“We intend to expand this larger-than-life architectural marvel by providing magnificent retail spaces to investors and hassle-free shopping experience to the residents of Noida and surrounding cities,” he added further.