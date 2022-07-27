Growel’s 101 Mall adding ‘Pure Delight’ to the ongoing End-of-Season Sale

Adding ‘Pure Delight’ to the ongoing End-of-Season sale across brands, Growel’s 101 Mall at Kandivali, is offering its customers a chance to win a holiday for a couple to Singapore on shopping of Rs. 5000-/- only.

Furthermore, on shopping of Rs. 10,000/- and above customers will get assured gift vouchers from various brands for their future shopping.

Growel’s 101 Mall is a wholesome experience for a family’s day out. From shopping at your favourite brands including AND, Levi’s, Pantaloons, Puma, Sketchers, and W, to name a few; to a tete-a-tete over coffee or meals with loved ones or to catching a movie at PVR or even enjoying the day with kids in the entertainment zones, Growel’s 101 mall has it all covered. The mall also provides exciting selfie points to take exciting instagramable pictures, which includes a larger-than-life ‘I Love Kandivali’ installation.

Growel’s 1O1 Mall houses some of the most popular F&B outlets – from popular fast-food chains to regional delights and international cuisine. In the past year, some brands that have started service at the mall include Urban Tadka, Haldiram’s, Aroma’s Café & Bistro, Barbeque Nation, Barista, and Shahi Durbar, Taco Bell, to name a few. Other F&B outlets and restaurants serving at Growel’s 1O1 Mall include Burger King, Drinx Exchange, KFC, Mumbai Ladu Samrat, Mad Over Donuts, Malgudi, McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, Pop Tate’s, Sbarro, Starbucks, Subway, Wow Momo and many more.

Growel’s 101 continues to offer exciting deals to its customers, getting them more for less. One such offer is the ‘Thoosday’ offer on every Tuesday and Thursday at the food court has a flat 40% off.