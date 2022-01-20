MyGlamm- democratising the beauty and skincare segment

MyGlamm founded in 2017 aims to bring the beauty and skincare industry in India by giving consumers the power to tell a brand what they want, thus changing the entire experience of how women buy beauty products in India. Based on these insights it offers them the perfect solution to their makeup needs, constantly innovating products that women may use unhesitatingly.

MyGlamm has witnessed a CAGR of 400% since its launch in October 2017, emblematic of the shift in consumer behaviour of both discovering beauty and making a purchase online.

In August 2020, it acquired POPxo, where it began the content to commerce approach of the brand and together reached out to 88 million women. In July 2021, MyGlamm closed its series-C funding at 530 crores, the largest amount raised by any Indian beauty brand in a series.