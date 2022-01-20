Mother Sparsh – Pampering new-age mothers with the right concoction

Mother Sparsh offered efficacy and safety of its products in the face of time-tested ones that had been in the market for years on end. But, perseverance and agility led the brand to continuously strive to be better and never deviate from its principles of safe, organic and sustainable care.

With a focus on enhancing the customer’s experience, Mother Sparsh has been able to successfully garner more interest among consumers, which has led to a 40% year-on-year growth in its customer base.

The brand has also continuously worked on its product line extension across various categories, and has diversified into body and skincare products that appeal to all age groups.

It has actively experienced growth by market penetration into various states in the country, which has led to a 50% year-on-year increase in revenue.