Aanam Sutras: Redefining skincare with an expert touch

Aanam Sutras is dedicated to serving the skincare and beauty industry in the country by offering the highest quality skincare and make-up products that are affordable and accessible. ‘Aanam’, which means ‘god’s gift’, represents beauty that uplifts the mood and adds confidence to your stride.

Aanam Sutras products are manufactured after thorough R&D. The brand intends to occupy a unique market position by offering a specialty line that includes skincare, cosmetics and before and after party products. The brand claims to have a pricing that is 40% lower than market leaders, yet able to generate robust gross profit margins.

Presently, Team Aanam Sutras is working with a D2C and multi-level marketing model to send the right message across to customers and take the brand to exponential growth levels.