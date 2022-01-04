Spice Story- spicing up your culinary choices

Spice Story is a food FMCG brand. While there are many players that offer international sauces like Italian Sauces, Asian Sauces, the Indian Ethnic Sauces category is a complete white space with no national players, giving Spice Story the first mover advantage and an opportunity to carve out a category niche.

Spice Story brings to the table a range of spicy, zesty, fun-filled sauces and ketchups that bring every meal and snack time alive with fresh, exciting taste and flavour.

Completely bootstrapped startup, Spice Story dreams of making it to 100cr in the next 3 years. The brand is looking to raise the Pre Series A funding at the moment. Spice Story currently offers a range of 12 Indian Ethnic Chutneys from across the country. The brand retails through spice- story.in and all reputed offline and online channels like Amazon, Flipkart, Bigbasket, Milkbasket, Reliance, and Spencers.