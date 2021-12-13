Pacific Mall D21 hosts one of the City’s largest cyclathon- ‘Ride for Retail21’ in association with Rising Riders Cycling Club

Pacific Mall Dwarka 21 organized a cycle rally- ‘Ride for Retail’ on the occasion of Retail Employees Day to celebrate the relentless spirit of retailers during these pandemic years. The event was powered by Pacific Malls in association with Images Group, Silver Arrows Mercedes Benz, Akash Hospitals, REDfm, Wow Momo and Funky Island and also with the breakfast partner cafe Chennai.

Multiple cyclist groups from Dwarka were invited and enthusiastically participated in the event. The flag off was done by High spender as Special Guest early morning around 6:00 am. Volunteers were seen wearing branded T-shirts with customization for Ride for Retail. Pacific Mall hosted this similar event back on 15th August 2021, and it is back again on popular demand as people have increasingly become conscious about their lifestyle decisions.

Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group said about this event, “We are glad to be putting up such events for the community of Dwarka and the invites were shared around the capital city. It gives us great encouragement that we were able to host a successful show in presence of such a great turnaround. This day was chosen to celebrate and be thankful to the support lend to us by our retail partners, and for our continuing strong relationship in years to come.”

Shriram PM Monga, Co founder, Rising Riders Cycling Club said on this occasion ” Riding for Retail-21 celebrated world employee day on 12 Dec 2021 , we had a ride which consisted of 250 participants, the event was a grand success and this was the second edition for ride for retail. The event was a ride of 20 kilometers in Dwarka, with all the safety measures . Alongside, there were 2 ambulances, safety cars which were on the way with the riders, to keep a watch on the whole ride. Over 50 retailers participated in the event, apart from the cyclist, and they were facilitated with medals, certificates and jerseys”

Ripu Dhaman invited as VIP at the event, is credited to bringing the concept of Plogging in India, he is known as ‘Plogman of India’ and is also part of the Fit India movement.

Ripu Dhaman said, “It is a commendable effort that business organizations like Pacific are coming forward with such thoughtful initiatives for the betterment of community and I am happy to be a part of this campaign.”

Rising Riders is a strong community of professionals and have involved in the cause of building a fitness community. Multiple calender cyclothons are planned for the forthcoming year in order to keep the community engagement high.