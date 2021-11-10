Bewakoof signs on actors Sidharth Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh for digital campaign

D2C fashion brand Bewakoof has signed on Sidharth Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh to promote the brand on its digital platforms. The duo will be seen sporting the Bewakoof collection in the campaign themed ‘Never Change’. The campaign will feature two brand films where actor Sahil Vaid will also be seen.

Bewakoof is introducing their new tagline, ‘Ho Bewakoof toh stay Bewakoof — Never Change’. The idea stems from the brand’s persona which stands for expressing oneself freely without any inhibitions.

Prabhkiran Singh, Founder CEO, Bewakoof, says, “We are the market leaders in the fashion industry and have built our business without any godfathers. When we thought of rolling out our new campaign centered on Never Change, Sid and Fatima were our obvious choice because, as a brand, we identify with them. In our early days, we were ridiculed for our brand name, business model but we didn’t change nor did we give up. As a brand, we see these disruptive qualities in both Sid and Fatima.”

On his association with Bewakoof, Malhotra said, “Bewakoof has uber cool clothes which you can easily add to your wardrobe. It was a fun collaboration & friendly vibe wearing their quirky outfits.” To this, Shaikh added, “Bewakoof’s journey has been similar to mine. This got me interested in associating with the brand as I could identify with the expressions, language and styling they promote. The comfort level with the brand and the products that I tried won me over.”