Premier resale store The Mainstreet Marketplace to open Delhi outlet soon

The Mainstreet Marketplace, a premier resale store helmed by entrepreneur Vedant Lamba, is all set to launch its new outlet in Dhanmill Compound, Delhi, on November 13. With the launch of the new store, it continues to push boundaries and showcase sneakers and streetwear in a new light.

The new showroom spans across 1600 square feet and is touted to be one of Asia’s largest resale stores. Featuring futuristic inspirations, an industrial mood and the vibe of an art gallery exhibit, every style is displayed with accentuating lights and interesting compositions. The store also features arcade machines to enhance the customer’s shopping experience. The brand doubles down on this newest offering with the launch of their clothing line.

“The lack of access to product owing to import restrictions, lack of a local platform regulating the industry and no real, authentic information are some of the reasons we started Mainstreet. The vision was always to grow it into a flagship platform in India. Through immense success at our Mumbai outlet, the sneaker community in India has recognised the trust and authenticity that we bring to the business. And that has enabled us to make our expansion plans a reality,” explains Lamba.

Every transaction at The Mainstreet Marketplace follows a meticulous process, where sneakers and products are verified through a 23-step internal authentication procedure. Their products are either ready to ship or available within a network of over 500 sellers from around the country, which are all listed on the brand’s website.