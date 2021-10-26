Levi Strauss & co. appointed Sanjeev Mohanty to lead commercial operations for U.S. and Canada

Sanjeev Mohanty, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of South Asia-Middle East and Africa for Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.), will become the senior vice president and managing director for U.S. and Canada—the company’s largest and most complex commercial operations cluster, spanning all brands and channels. Mohanty is a veteran retailer and apparel executive who has held roles with a number of global brands over the span of his career, including e-commerce conglomerate Global Fashion Group, fashion and lifestyle retailing company the Jay Gee Group, and the Benetton Group.

Seth Ellison, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of Levi Strauss & Co. stated “During his tenure with the company, Sanjeev has proven himself to be a dynamic and growth-minded leader. He has strengthened our business and our teams in South Asia, where some of our most important markets are located, to deliver industry-leading results,”. He also added that “We know he will bring his entrepreneurial spirit, passion for our brands, dedication to developing talent, and track record of executing amazing consumer experiences to his new role leading the U.S. and Canada.”

Sanjeev Mohanty, senior vice president and managing director of South Asia-Middle East and Africa for Levi Strauss & Co. commented “I feel deeply humbled and privileged to be given this opportunity to lead the largest market for the company. It will be an honour to work alongside a very talented U.S. and Canada team, and to embark on this next phase of my career with the company,”