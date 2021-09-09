Flipkart strengthen delivery for kirana stores ahead of Big Billion Days

Flipkart, ahead of its flagship event Big Billion Days has strengthened its delivery network by partnering with one lakh Kiranas to strengthen its ‘Kirana Delivery Program’. The program helps to onboard local general trade stores as delivery partners.

“With a 100,000-strong Kirana delivery network which doubled from last year, Flipkart is further strengthening its last-mile network and reach, especially in pin-codes and towns that are difficult to reach and creating opportunities for digital upskilling as well as additional income for kiranas,” an official statement highlighted.

The statement also added that from last year more than 10 million deliveries were made by these specially trained kirana partners across the country.

Hemant Badri, Flipkart senior vice-president (supply chain) commented on this matter “Flipkart is committed to creating value for all our stakeholders including sellers, MSMEs, artisans, customers and kiranas,” said Hemant Badri, senior vice-president, supply chain at Flipkart. “Being one of the oldest retail formats in India, kiranas form the premise of modern retail in India and Flipkart endeavours to bring seamless assimilation of both forms of retail to bring customer delight and create a shared value”.

Flipkart started this program to help local stores and retailers to provide them with a delivery network with a heavy investment to get the kirana business ready for deliveries. Currently, the company is developing a network to small towns that are difficult to reach and also creating an opportunity for all the kirana stores to start their digital route.

Recently, Flipkart also launched Easy Credit service to support kirana stores.