Flipkart Wholesale is ready to support kiranas with ‘Easy Credit’

Flipkart Wholesale, the digital B2B marketplace for the Flipkart Group has announced that it will aid kirana stores and retailers financially via a credit programme. With this move, the retailers and owners of kirana stores can avail the credit program and use it to manage the working capital requirements for their business.

This is the industry’s first credit-program named ‘Easy Credit’ in partnership with IDFC FIRST BANK, which will aim to solve the capital requirement of the owners and promote them to make their business accessible through the use of technology.

With this new offering, kiranas in the country can avail credit in just two minutes at zero cost through end-to-end onboarding. The credit line will range from Rs 5,000 to Rs 2 Lakhs with an interest free fee of upto 14 days. Kiranas can seamlessly track their credit balance and avail the benefits and instant refund on purchase.

Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head – Flipkart Wholesale commented on this matter “Our key goal at Flipkart Wholesale is to make business easier for kiranas & retailers and boost their growth journey. We believe our new credit plan is tailored to solve local challenges that kiranas in India face and will help them manage their cash flow and improve their purchase experience on our platform, thereby ensuring that the benefits of digitisation trickle to the entire B2B retail ecosystem.”

Recently, Flipkart Wholesale also announced that they’re planning to outgrow across India.