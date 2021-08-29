Neeru’s brings back exclusive range of sarees

Neeru’s, one of India’s leading fashion wear brands has launched an exclusive range of sarees which bring back old-school weaves and handlooms back in fashion. The brand is launching the exclusive sarees in the market with a tagline #BringingBackTheWeaves #BeEthnicWithNeerus.

Neeru’s has always surprised its customers by bringing an exclusive range, that’s different from the fashion industry. With this, the handloom will get back in fashion and bring back the essence of Indian culture, and this will also help the ancient artists to work in the handloom sector.

Neeru’s founded by Late Harish Kumar in 1971 has always aimed to bring superior tailoring, embroidery and intricate designs to the forefront of every collection they have been bringing to the customers. The brand exclusively deals with exquisite bridal finery, formal outfits, daily cottons and much more.

During the COVID crisis, the company aimed to make more than 1 lakh masks and distribute them free of cost.