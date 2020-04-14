Home Fashion COVID-19: Neeru’s aims to make 1 lakh masks by April 30; distributes...

, a design house of ethnic fashion, is aiming to make one lakh masks by April 30. The brand is distributing these masks free of cost to fight the pandemic.

COVID-19: Neeru's aims to make 1 lakh masks by April 30; distributes free of cost

The brand is making the masks using its own fabrics and a few tailors under safe conditions and it is also following the necessary healthcare guidance.

Through a robust distribution system, the brand aims to reach maximum people. At present, Neeru’s is making 2,500-3,000 masks daily and it is distributing them free of cost to police, NGO’s, retailers, hospitals and other people who need it.

