COVID-19: Neeru’s aims to make 1 lakh masks by April 30; distributes free of cost

Neeru’s, a design house of ethnic fashion, is aiming to make one lakh masks by April 30. The brand is distributing these masks free of cost to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The brand is making the masks using its own fabrics and a few tailors under safe conditions and it is also following the necessary healthcare guidance.

Through a robust distribution system, the brand aims to reach maximum people. At present, Neeru’s is making 2,500-3,000 masks daily and it is distributing them free of cost to police, NGO’s, retailers, hospitals and other people who need it.