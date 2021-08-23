Unicommerce, India’s e-commerce focused supply chain SaaS platform, has announced its plans to expand its workforce to support its expansion plan in Indian and international markets. The company aims to increase its workforce by 60% by onboarding over 150 people until the end of FY22. The announcement comes at a pivotal time as the company aims to continue its aggressive growth trajectory and acquire more clients and expand across various geographies in South-East Asia and the Middle East.

Processing over 20% of India’s e-commerce volumes, Unicommerce has been a growth enabler for e-tailers and D2C brands by providing them with best-in-class order, inventory, and warehouse management, along with the omnichannel solution.

“At Unicommerce, we are problem-solvers at the core, and we want professionals who love to take ownership and can apply critical thinking to come up with innovative, out-of-the-box solutions to challenges faced by e-commerce sellers,” Kapil Makhija, CEO, Unicommerce.

The company currently manages 150+ stores and 6000+ warehouses and processes over 300 million transactions annually, which translates into USD 4 billion GMV annually. The hiring drive reflects the company’s strategy of building a robust team that will augment its exponential growth while supporting its vision of simplifying e-commerce in India.

Launched in 2012, Unicommerce is a market leader processing over 20% of e-commerce volumes in the country. The company has disrupted the e-commerce and retail industry with clients like Myntra, Jack Jones, Adidas, Vero Moda, Forever New, Marico, Netmeds, Healthkart, Mamaearth, mCaffeine, Sugar Cosmetics, Lakme and Nivea, and many more. The company has been profitable for over four years and aims to further deepen its presence in the country and expand aggressively in international markets.