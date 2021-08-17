Flipkart partners with HRX to give customers a taste of quality sportswear equipment

Flipkart via an official statement announced that it has partnered with HRX, which was co-founded by actor Hrithik Roshan. Apart from athleisure, the HRX sports and fitness equipment range is a carefully curated array of products designed keeping in mind the needs of ‘active fitness enthusiasts’.

The entire product range aims to address the need for functional home workouts, meant for people who are fast adopting a fitness regime ahead of the pandemic, the statement added.

Starting from Rs 349 ( skipping rope and resistance rope), the new range of products basis this partnership will be available on e-commerce platform Flipkart and will soon be launched on Myntra. HRX is also planning to expand its portfolio in the sports category by adding a range of sports equipment and treadmill by the end of year.

Afsar Zaidi, Co-founder and CEO at HRX made a statement on this partnership “With the gyms being shut and extended lockdowns, we have seen a surge in home-workouts, leading to a demand for home workout paraphernalia. Our team got thinking about how best we could support our consumers’ fitness journey and set the idea of sports and fitness equipment in motion”. He further added that with the launch of his brand’s equipment range in the e-commerce space, they will be able to reach a bigger audience, looking for home workout experiences.

“There is a growing awareness around the importance of leading a healthy and fit lifestyle among consumers from all age groups. At Flipkart, we have seen the demand across this vertical accelerate since last year,” Flipkart Senior Director – Private Labels Priya Fotedar mentioned.

Recently, Flipkart also signed MOU with the govt of Himachal pradesh to bring local artists into an e-commerce platform.