Flipkart commemorates National Handloom’s Day with a new partnership

Flipkart to make the celebrations of National Handloom’s Day more meaningful, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Himachal Pradesh State Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation Ltd (HPSHHCL) and is ready to bring local artisans, weavers, handicraft and handloom makers into the e-commerce platform.

Under the Flipkart Samarth programme, this partnership will enable Himachal Pradesh’s master craftsmen, weavers, and artisans to showcase their hallmark products and provide them with market access training and support.

Flipkart Samarth seeks to break entry barriers for these under-served communities and the e-commerce marketplace will extend incubation support and benefits in the form of seamless onboarding, cataloging, marketing, account management, business insights and warehousing support to the grassroot level artisans.

Flipkart works with three lakh sellers on its marketplace platform who are able to unlock the true potential of technology to reach their end consumers. The Flipkart platform has mastered innovations like voice and vernacular meticulously to solve both the sellers’ and consumers’ needs.