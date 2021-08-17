Walmart hiring crypto expert to explore digital currency avenues

As per media sources, Walmart is planning to hire a cryptocurrency expert as a warmup to a blockchain strategy the company is planning to put to action. Recently, Walmart also topped the Fortune Global List.

The retail giant is moving forward and exploring the viability of digital currencies such as Bitcoin.The position of this job is based in Walmart’s Bentonville, Arkansas headquarters. The objective of the vacancy the company has revealed is to create and develop the digital currency strategies and the product roadmap. The company requires a candidate that can also identify crypto-related investments and partnerships.

The company is looking for a candidate with at least 10 years experience in product management or a technology expert to develop the blockchain strategies. This hiring clearly shows that the company is looking to accept digital currencies for the customers in store and online platforms.

Last month, Walmart’s biggest competitor Amazon also put forward an opening for the same job profile. As per Amazon’s job posting on the website, it sought an experienced product leader to develop Amazon’s Digital Currency and Blockchain strategy and product roadmap.

Earlier this month, Walmart had also announced a partnership to provide technology access to the retailers. All these moves clearly show that the world’s largest brick and mortar retailer has been pushing an envelope to move into the digital space and is focussing on the strategies to become a high-tech innovator.