Walmart is aiming for profits, makes e-commerce technology accessible to all retailers

Walmart’s exclusive range of retail technology will now be available to all retailers, sources closer to the company have revealed.

The company has earlier announced a partnership with Adobe, which will further enable this technology access to retailers. On the list of offers are various online, in-store fulfillment and pickup technologies. Adobe’s commerce platform will pivot the accessibility to retailers.

Adobe has mentioned that these technologies will be made available to both Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source customers. Through this move, the company can now reach small-sized and mid-sized retailers which can use the technology tools designed by Adobe.

This means, Adobe retail customers can use the tools to power their e-commerce sites, shopping cart options, offer multiple pickup options, communicate with customers to know about the product details, search, navigation and product recommendation. On the other hand, this move will allow retailers to sell their products at Walmart’s marketplace.

In the pandemic, when other retailers were forced to shut down their stores due to the COVID curbs. Walmart saw a drastic increase in sales – it jumped to 79% in the fiscal year ended in January. Walmart’s marketplace also saw an increase of approx 20,000 sellers in 2020.

Suresh Kumar, chief technology officer and chief development officer of Walmart Inc making a statement on this move said “The core mission of helping people save money and live better is at the heart of every idea including Scan & Go and checkout technologies, AI-powered smart substitutions and pickup and delivery”. He further added, “Combining Adobe’s strength in powering commerce experiences with our unmatched omni-customer expertise, we can accelerate other companies’ digital transformations”.

This move directly indicates that Walmart wants to increase its profit shares beyond the core retail business. And is all ready to enter a direct battle with Amazon, which is one of the leading brands in retail business.