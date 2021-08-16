Sid’s Farm launches an application for Hyderabad

Sid’s Farm – brand for dairy products based in Telangana launched an application for its Hyderabad-based customers. The customers can now place their orders till 10 pm everyday using the application directly and get their orders delivered to them by 7 am the next day, right at their doorstep. The Sid’s farm application is available on both iOS and Android platforms.

Kishore Indukuri, founder of the company talking about the launch mentioned, “We have seen a metamorphosis in the consumer behaviour & patterns, who are adapting to an entirely new way of living. Moreover, the pandemic has made life convenient, and consumers are also seeking more comfort in ordering online or using the app”

The company claims that all their milk-based products have no additives and are hormones and antibiotics free. The brand already has a presence in 100 stores across the region and is available on e-commerce platforms like BigBasket, Amazon and Flipkart.

Sid’s Farm was established in 2013, founded by Dr. Kishore Indukuri the company aims to provide families and communities with pure, healthy, adulterant-free milk and milk products. The company has a portfolio of products ranging from whole cow’s milk, whole buffalo’s milk, skim milk, cow’s butter, cow’s ghee, buffalo’s butter, buffalo’s ghee, cow’s curd, buffalo’s curd and paneer.