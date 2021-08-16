MyValueVision.com has launched a unique initiative this Independence Day. It is the ‘24×7 eye care on wheels service’, which has been rolled out in Hyderabad, and is expected to be

extended to Delhi, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Vizag, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Mumbai,Nagpur, Bengaluru, and Pune in the next three to four months.

The new service will offer patients eye care right at their doorstep. It will provide patients with round the clock access to this service. “Generally, we don’t charge any fee for this eye care on wheels service, if the customer purchased eyeglasses and lenses from us after testing. If not, a standard fee of Rs 500 per user will be charged for testing,” said COO Prasanna Kumar.

Hyderabad based MyValueVision.com works on a hybrid model (online and offline stores) and claims to provide a one-stop solution for all optical needs. Their services include eye glasses,

sun glasses, contact lenses, and solutions. The brand now has more than 60 stores across India, and the startup plans to launch 100 stores by December 2021. On reaching 100 stores,

MyValueVision.com is also planning to launch a specialised eye care hospital in Hyderabad by 2022.