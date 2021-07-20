Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal joins Magicpin as an independent director

Zomato Co-Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal has joined Gurugram-based fintech app Magicpin as an independent director. Founded by Anshoo Sharma and Brij Bhushan, Magicpin connects hyperlocal merchants and brands with customers. It is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Waterbridge, and Samsung. According to a press statement, Deepinder Goyal joined the existing board and advisors, which includes Bejul Somaia (MD, Lightspeed Venture Partners), Vivek Gambhir (CEO, boAt Lifestyle), and Manish Kheterpal (MD, Waterbridge).

Speaking on joining the board, Deepinder Goyal said, “I am delighted to join the magicpin board. They are a high-quality team, and I am excited about how they are being a driver of growth for local merchants across categories. I am looking forward to contributing to the company’s success.”

Launched in 2016, magicpin today has over 1.5 lakh merchants on the platform, serving 50 lakh consumers across 50 cities. It also launched the OrderHere platform that enables local merchants to set up their online store within minutes and serve online customers. The startup simplifies catalogue creation and management for local merchants and brands and offers seamlessly integrated payments and logistics from top logistics providers in India, including Shadowfax, Dunzo, Rapido, and Loadshare.