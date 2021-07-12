Myntra registered a 60 percent growth in the 14th edition EORS

The 14th edition of ‘End Of Reason Sale’ for Myntra is showcased over nine lakh styles from 3,000+ brands. To address the rising demand for Myntra’s Home and Living products, the category had been ramped up by 2.5X in EORS-14 compared to the June 2020 edition.

Keeping in view the EORS, ﻿Myntra﻿ reported that it has registered a 60 percent growth in the 14th edition of its ‘End Of Reason Sale’ compared to last year, with over 18 million products being ordered by 4.2 million customers across the country. The online fashion retailer claimed to have recorded a peak of 220 million traffic sessions during the six-day event, at 4X growth over business as usual (BAU).

About 15 million first-time visitors came to the platform during the sale. The highest order value by an individual shopper stood at Rs.1.76 lakh during the sale, which concluded on July 8.

As per their report, Myntra processed more than 11,000 items per minute at peak and has already shipped over 95 percent of the 18 million items before the conclusion of the event, thanks to the reach of its kirana network, across 27,000 pin codes. Myntra’s kirana network is catering to 80 percent of the overall deliveries.

Among metros, Delhi, followed by Bengaluru and Mumbai, had the highest number of orders, while Tier-II cities like Guwahati, Bhubaneshwar and Dehradun, and Tier-III towns, including Imphal, Udaipur and Shillong, led the pack, Myntra shared.