Lenskart acquihires DailyJoy, to hire over 100 people

Omni-channel eyewear retailer Lenskart has acquihired Hyderabad-based DailyJoy to enhance its technology and innovation capability. Lenskart, which has also set up a technology centre in Hyderabad, will hire over 100 people across engineering, product and design in the next six months, the company said in a statement to PTI.

Although DailyJoy operates in the B2C grocery segment, Lenskart said the team “strongly aligns with Lenskart’s competencies and values such as entrepreneurship, 10x Thinking and customer obsession”.

“The team also has expertise in building and managing new initiatives cross- borders which will be a great asset for Lenskart’s growth journey,” the eyewear brand said in a statement.

On the tech-hub, Lenskart said the centre will enhance its continuing innovation on omnichannel technology, giving shopping across channels a much seamless experience.

“With this step, Lenskart is looking forward to stationing high-quality engineering talent in the vertical, focusing to facilitate offline buying experience at home with technologies like augmented reality, computer vision and machine learning,” it added.

The Hyderabad tech hub will provide employment to more than 100 engineers in various teams across product, design and development, quality engineering, front-end developers, java developers, Android and iOS developers, and data science engineers, the statement said.

“We are immensely excited to inaugurate the new tech-centre in Hyderabad & have Satish and his team onboard. With deep experience in setting up and building tech startups, he is the right fit for Lenskart and its mission. The Hyderabad team will be at the forefront of engineering, new initiatives and innovation,” Lenskart co-founder Ramneek Khurana told PTI.

With more than 1,000 employees, Lenskart is present in over 500 stores across more than 66 cities in India. The company entered the unicorn club in 2020, after raising Rs 1,645 crore (USD 231 million) from SoftBank Vision Fund II, Lightbulb Ltd as part of its Series G funding round.