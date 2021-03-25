Bikano launches a new range of namkeen snacks on Holi eve; snacks earnings to top Rs.1200 crore this year

Bikano, India’s leading packaged snacks brand and the packaged food products division of Bikanervala Foods, is shifting into high gear ahead of the spring celebration Holi festival. With its deep distribution and retail strategy encompassing over 5,0000 retail outlets across India, the Bikano brand – worth Rs. 1000 crore currently – has announced a raft of new namkeen products that will take the brand into the Rs. 1200 crore orbit by this year and Rs 1500 crore over the next 3 years.

“The launch of our new namkeen products – “Aloo Bhujia-Lemon Chaska”, “Chutney-Sev”, “Chatpata Mixture”, “Manpasand Mixture” “Lajawaab Mixture”, “Daal Mixture”, and “Dry Fruit Mixture”, will fetch the Bikano brand an additional Rs. 75 crore in sales this year, and will help the brand to cross the Rs. 1200 crore revenue mark by FY 21,” said Manish Agarwal, Director, Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd.

The veteran snacks entrepreneur, who has been in this business since the early 1950s, observed that the bhujia and mixture sub-categories are the fastest expanding segments under the snacks category in India. “Our new range of products will help to meet the demand of customers looking for healthier, tastier and more affordable snacks. With the Holi season around the corner, there is a perceptible increase in the demand for healthy in-home snacks. Gifting of packaged salty snacks is also gaining in prominence and our new range will offer consumers with better options to choose from in the matter of health, affordability, and taste.”

While seeking to capitalize on the seasonal Holi festive demand for fresh and healthier snack choices, the Bikano brand is also riding high on its successful “Barson Se Bikano” marketing campaign, which has lent fresh impetus and mojo to the brand’s push to expand its footprint in west and south India, besides improving and consolidating on its brand equity in north and east India. “The Bikano brand is continuously in the thick of creating, designing, and implementing unique brand-retailer collaborations and partnerships across all its retail channels – Modern Trade, General Trade, and Digital,” said Dawinder Pal, General Manager – Marketing, Bikanervala Food Pvt. Ltd.

Bikano’s new range of products will be available across India, straddling modern trade, general trade and online channels as well.

