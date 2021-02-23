Chai Point enters instant tea segment amid WFH trend

Tea cafe chain Chai Point has entered the instant chai category to capitalise on the ongoing work-from-home trend kickstarted by the pandemic. Mountain Trail Foods Pvt Ltd, which operates Chai Point, aims to grow the instant chai category into Rs 10 crore business in the next 12 months.

“As white collar professionals with millennial mindset continue to work from home, their consumption of chai is at an all-time high. Launch of instant chai is another way to stay in tandem with the needs of our customers for who chai is a fuel which keeps them going even when working remotely,” Amuleek Singh Bijral, co-founder of Chai Point said in a press statement.

The beverage brand will retail the instant tea variants in sachet packaging on its DTC platform, outlets and marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Big Basket. Chai Point’s rival Chaayos already sells instant tea premix in sachet form.

“As a brand, we power the core concept of Chai Point – as being a creative, exciting hub for serving the traditional beverage of India. We want to manage this by being present at every touch point for the convenience of consumers and serving them the chai that is best in quality and consistency.

The corporates and the millennials are the target customer base for the brand. This segment of customers want to associate with the brands that practice their core values. Our target customers are environmentally conscious and focus on quality and freshness. They are also particular about convenience and accessibility. It is in our brand’s DNA to be Omnichannel and our team continuously strives to live up to these core values,” Amuleek Singh Birjal had told Indiaretailing Bureau’s sister concern, Foodservice India in an interview last year.

Chai Point’s foray into the instant tea market also comes at a time when the food service industry has been banking on home deliveries to recover the loss in business from low dine-in footfalls amid the pandemic. To boost sales in 2020, Chai Point had also widened its food menu with all-day breakfast options.