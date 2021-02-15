AIRIA Mall drives inclusion, creates livelihood for persons with disabilities

In India there are about 26.8 million Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) out of which their employment is less than 1%, as per the census of 2011. This shocking number has encouraged AIRIA Mall to support employment of PwDs with the help of Trust for Retailers and Retail Associates of India (TRRAIN).

AIRIA Mall, in association with TRRAIN, is opening a training centre to train PwDs through TRRAIN’s livelihood creation program, Pankh – Wings of Destiny. On completion of their training, the trainees will be employed in the mall and its retail brands. The inauguration of the centre was done by Deepak Sethi, Project Director, Reach Promoters Pvt Ltd and Sanjeev Kumar, Centre Head, AIRIA Mall.

“We at Lake Shore are delighted to partner with TRRAIN on this endeavor to promote employment for differently abled individuals. With the opening of this Training center we hope to provide livelihood opportunities to PwD youth from surrounding regions and aid our partners in the mall, in their journey towards inclusion.” says Sunil Shroff, Head Property Management, Lake Shore.

Ameesha Prabhu, CEO, TRRAIN speaks about Airia Mall’s partnership, “The state of Haryana has over 2 million PwDs, and the opportunity to provide employment to them in retail is immense. We are stoked to partner with Airia Mall to train Persons with Disabilities and provide them with livelihood in retail, and believe it’s a big step to create inclusion in retail and supporting the livelihoods of Persons with Disabilities in the state.”

AIRIA Mall is a a collaboration between Reach and LakeShore, a one-stop shop for a dynamic consumer experience. It offers a wide selection of fashion, food, retail and lifestyle joints, making it the hub of entertainment, community activities.