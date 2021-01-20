Super Smelly records an annual recurring revenue of Rs 12 crore in 2 years

Within the two years of its operations, which also witnessed the global outbreak of COVID-19, Super Smelly, India’s first and only 100% toxin-free personal care brand for Gen Z has recorded a remarkable annual recurring revenue (ARR) of Rs.12 crores. Having already catered to over two lakh customers from 350+ cities, the leading personal care brand is witnessing a 200% y-o-y growth rate since April 2020.

Launched in January 2019, Super Smelly has disrupted the world of FMCG by introducing a category, never seen before in the market. It provides safe and toxin-free solutions to all the personal skincare and hygiene challenges of the youth. The brand makes natural and fun to use products, through multiple path-breaking skincare formulations that are both effective and safe for young skin, and capable of cracking even the toughest teenage skin.

The significant spike announced by Super Smelly can be accredited to its digital-first focus. The brand has been leveraging online platforms to promote content through 1000+ social media influencers, not just for customer acquisition but to create a mindful awareness amongst Gen Z about the dangers of using personal care products containing toxic ingredients, and the pressing importance of switching to a toxin-free life.

Speaking on the growth numbers, Dipali Mathur Dayal, Co-Founder and CEO of Super Smelly, said, “During the lockdown, we produced engaging video-based content that focused on online distribution, as well as, building awareness around personal hygiene for Gen Z. It was very well received. Even though during the initial stages of lockdown, our operations got stalled logistically, our online distribution strategy eventually helped us grow and generate the kind of revenue and awareness that we were aspiring to. In fact, we went all big on influencer engagement and social media marketing by associating with popular YouTubers and Instagrammers in the last quarter to keep up the momentum.”

She further added, “The most unique thing about our strategy was being in sync with our tagline ‘Being Super, naturally’. As we believe that there is no set-in-stone definition of being ‘super’, we pulled onboard social media A-listers like Karan Tacker, Sanjana Sanghi, Alaya Furniturewala and Harleen Sethi, who are kind, bold, confident and honest. They truly defined being ‘super’ through their respective attributes in one way or the other. This digital strategy has worked wonderfully for the brand and we intend to take the same route for Super Smelly this year too.”

Milan Sharma, Co-Founder of Super Smelly added, “We have always foreseen Super Smelly to be a market leader in this new category that we have created. It is a movement that we have successfully triggered and we are happy to witness several interesting brands now talking about catering to this generation as well. It is heartening to see how much we have grown within a span of two years. In the next few years, we are targeting a turnover of Rs.80-100 crores.”

In terms of geographical presence, Super Smelly now aims to roll out pan India and also expand to the Middle East, the UK, and the US by taking the digital route.

Being a pioneer in toxin-free fragrances (deodorants and perfume deodorant), Super Smelly has created a strong foothold in this category. With a deep understanding of Generation Z and their needs, the youth-oriented brand is trying to solve one problem with one product at a time, for the most crucial and formative years of their lives. The company is committed to listening to its consumers and from the brand name to packaging, to the next product launch, everything emerges from this deep connection with the real consumer. That said, there is a vast range of products that are waiting to be launched this year, in small batches initially. Mass manufacturing will take place once the product is perfected, through customer feedback.