H&M launches 50th Indian store in Bhubaneswar

H&M, Hennes & Mauritz AB , the international fashion retailer known for fashion and quality at the best prices in a sustainable way, is elated to announce the launch of its 50th store in India. The newest H&M store was opened in Bhubaneswar.

H&M opened its first store in 2015 and in a little over 5 years has expanded their retail footprint considerably. In November 2020, the brand opened its 49th store in Lucknow. Today, it operates stores across 25 cities that include all the leading metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore as well as other key cities such as Dehradun, Kochi, Bhopal, Jalandhar, Pune, Amritsar, Indore, Coimbatore, Mohali, Mysore, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Raipur.

“We are excited and thrilled to open our 50th store in the country! The journey so far has been exciting and memorable. We opened our first store in 2015 in Select City Walk, launched our online platform hm.com in March 2018 followed by our launch on Myntra.com in August 2019 with an aim to give our customers a convenient and inspiring experience in which stores and online interact and strengthen each other. We wanted to celebrate the 5-year milestone by celebrating the customers who made it possible! The newest endeavor to strive for a seamless shopping experience was the launch of our digital loyalty program in October last year. We look forward to bringing the best global fashion to more parts of India and welcoming more and more customers to all our stores,” said Amit Kothari, Head, Marketing and Communications, H&M India.

The leading retailer in India today, H&M complements its offline presence with a strong online channel. H&M launched their own online platform, hm.com, in March 2018 followed by the launch on Myntra.com in August 2019 with an aim to strengthen their omnichannel strategy of extending a seamless shopping experience both online and offline.