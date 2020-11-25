ELLE and Myntra launch the ELLE Jewelry collection in India

Myntra has signed a licensing agreement with the ELLE brand, owned by the Lagardère Group (French conglomerate), to produce, distribute and promote the first-ever, ELLE jewelry collection for women in India.

Celebrated for its quintessential elegance, the feminine French fashion brand, is celebrating its 75th anniversary, continuing since 1945 to honor its legacy of empowering women to live the fullest. This ELLE collection will offer a wide variety of fashion jewelry, both effortless and elegantly seductive to wear anytime and surely to celebrate. Inspired by the audacious and unique Parisian Lifestyle, the collection will reflect the spirit of the times and be always on the move to appeal to all women and enhance feminine attitude.

The ELLE Jewelry collection will be pre-launched with over 150 styles across earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and sets, spread over collections like Classy Minimals, The Rainbow collection (multicoloured zircons), Evil Eye collection, Pearl Delicates, and Party Bling. The collection will be available to customers at a price range of Rs 600 to Rs 2,500.

Camille Thelu, Vice President & Managing Director, Lagardère Active Enterprises EMEA & India, said, “We’re thrilled and honoured to be working with the Myntra team. Our united expertise enables us to present a stylish combination of jewelry accessible to all women, through Myntra and for the first time in the Indian market.”

Sharing his excitement on the ELLE Jewelry launch, Ayyappan Rajagopal, Head of Business, Myntra said ‘’Being one of India’s leading fashion and lifestyle destinations, Myntra offers the perfect platform for ELLE to launch its fashionable Parisian lifestyle inspired jewelry in India. The strength of our brand portfolio allows ELLE Jewelry to broaden its cross-category representation. Fostering our commitment to provide our users with unparalleled choice, Myntra will be the first to launch ELLE Jewelry in India. Jewellery is an important part of getting ready. With the launch, we aim to further strengthen our jewellery portfolio.”

This partnership is facilitated by LicenseWorks, the specialist corporate brand licensing agency.

Rishabh Singla, Managing Partner at LicenseWorks added, “We are delighted to welcome Myntra to the ELLE brand licensing program. This license brings together a powerhouse fashion brand with a strong team of fashion and accessories retail experts. It’s truly a win-win for both sides.”