Phygital Retail Convention: Post-COVID Transformation of the Traditional Retail Model



Post COVID-19, going phygital is no longer an option for e-majors, brands and retailers. But is going online the cure for all? Retailers need much deeper intelligence on effective digital adoption to preserve the heart and soul of physical retail while adopting the agility and intelligence of the digital world.

Crises like the current pandemic shake small and big businesses alike that otherwise seem to be doing fine. Most are fighting it real hard to get in to some delivery mode and simultaneously exploring future business models with every possible permutation and combination of the evolving scenario.

The complete collapse of many successful business models only prove that companies now need to reinvent their business models that can withstand crises like the one in hand.

Retail Techway at the Phygital Retail Convention brings to discerning audience, Digital, Technology and Innovation driver. The sessions delve deep into technologies like IoT, AR, VR, and AI in retail that are enabling retailers to bridge the gap between the online and offline worlds.

Catch the action live at Phygital Retail Convention as ‘ Post-COVID Retail: Transform Your Business Model or Perish’ session brings some of the most dynamic tech, digital and innovation drivers to discuss how to put AI & analytics, flexible supply chain with variable cost base and modular design programmes at the core of the business to reinvent models for future businesses.

The session will be moderated by Anil Shankar, CTO, Shoppers Stop and includes panelists:

– Abhishek Sudhakar, Sr Director & Head – Mens Apparel, Sports & Footwear, Myntra

– Kumar Sambhav Verma, Sr. VP & Head Omni Channel – Asia, Bata

– Venkat Nott, Founder & CEO, Vinculum Goup

– Praveen Shrikhande, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

Join them on October 14-15 on Track 4 – Retail Techway to know how technology can help the retail industry make a paradigm shift.

Click HERE to register.