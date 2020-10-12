Phygital Retail Convention: Kishore Biyani’s Most Awaited Interview of 2020



Kishore Biyani, widely considered the pioneer of modern retail in India and credited with taking convenience shopping to the masses, is finally bowing to the winds of change blowing across the sector, handing over the reins of what he nurtured for over three decades to Reliance Retail.

Biyani (59), who started his business in 1987 by launching Manz Wear which later adopted the brand name Pantaloon, has agreed to hand over the control of his retail empire to relatively new entrant in the sector, Reliance Retail, a part of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, in a Rs 24,713 crore deal.

“I think age mellows you down and an event like this (pandemic), which we have gone through, also makes you humble. It is a different world now. It is not the same arrogance which you can show in some sense,” he says in an in-depth interview at the Phygital Retail Convention slated to be held Live on Your Screen on October 14-15, 2020.

Kishore Biyani is a mentor and role model for many Indian entrepreneurs and a thought leader in Indian business. Over the past two decades, he has created and led some of India’s most popular retail chains, including Big Bazaar, Food Bazaar, Pantaloons, Central, Home Town and eZone.

A believer in the group’s corporate credo, ‘Rewrite Rules, Retain Values,’ Kishore considers Indianness as the core value driving the group.

“India which is a US$ 3 trillion economy will may have to reboot and restart at around US$ 2.6 trillion. Our economy is going to shrink and we will have to restart our life from there,” he says.

To gain insights into Kishore Biyani’s pioneering achievements, challenges faced by him and life lessons learnt, catch him live in action with BS Nagesh, Founder, TRRAIN in the most awaited interview at Phygital Retail Convention’ Kal Aaj Aur Kal – Revealing the Untold session.

Join them on October 14-15 on Track 5 – Solos and Duets to gain insights from Kishore Biyani, Founder and Group CEO, Future Group.

Click HERE to register.