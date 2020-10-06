Myntra partners with Max Fashion ahead of its ‘Big Fashion Festival’; launches 15000 new styles

Ahead of ‘Big Fashion Festival’ that is scheduled to be held between October 16-22, Myntra announced its collaboration with Max Fashion, one of the largest fashion retailers in India known for its cutting-edge fashion from around the globe.

This partnership will see over 15,000 of the latest styles and designs from the Max Fashion’s collection onto the Myntra platform; the selection of styles will grow through the festive season reaching 20,000 styles, giving customers one of the widest choices, including in the ethnic wear category.

Myntra will also be offering a curated array of products bundled as ‘packs’ at value for customers who want to style their looks from across categories. The bundle ‘packs’ are a part of the ‘Max Your Look’ proposition that empowers fashion conscious customers to curate their complete look under Rs 999. Myntra aims at targeting the sweet spot for value-conscious customers across tier I, II and III cities to strengthen its position as the leading fashion destination.

Max will offer an even greater variety of choices for shoppers on Myntra looking for trendy yet affordable ‘everyday fashion’ across all age groups and categories, from apparel to footwear and accessories, ahead of the festive season.

In addition to Myntra’s strong ethnic line-up, this launch will also have a wide range of exclusive collections across women, men and kids wear.

Max Fashion works closely with its international design teams to develop and offer cutting edge fashion from across the globe while understanding the preferences of the Indian fashion savvy consumers. As one of the largest mono fashion brands in India with more than 375 stores in 130 cities across the country, Max Fashion enjoys a wide appeal across the length and breadth of the country. As a go-to-destination for the fashion needs of an entire family, offering a wide range of merchandise at affordable prices, the brand resonates with consumers beyond India’s metro and tier I markets. The association with Myntra will enable Max to access Myntra’s tech capabilities, large customer base and reach untapped markets.

Commenting on the association, Ayyappan Rajagopal, Head of Business, Myntra, said, “Our collaboration with Max provides a platform that caters to all the fashion needs of a family under one roof. Coming as it does, ahead of the festive season, the association offers a huge impetus for consumers to shop for their favourite collection from the comfort and safety of their homes. Additionally, Myntra’s tech capabilities will enable Max to offer one of the biggest selections to the fashion conscious customers across the nation.”

Sharing his views on the partnership, speaking on the occasion Shital Mehta, CEO, Max Fashion India & Managing Director, Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are delighted to partner with Myntra and bring Max Fashion’s amazing fashion and styles to their platform. Our focus on latest cutting-edge fashion from around the globe makes it a perfect addition for their platform. Max Fashion continues to enjoy its leading position as the single largest fashion brand in India across both omnichannel as well as online space. With an ever-increasing number of fashion-forward users on Myntra, we see this as a long-term partnership that will enable Max Fashion to reach a much larger audience in the country and provide them access to our amazing fashion at unbelievable prices.”

Myntra’s strong delivery network and wide reach is set to enhance Max’s foothold in the country while offering the perfect opportunity for consumers to access a wide range of fashion and lifestyle products. The partnership between Myntra and Max is set to bring this year’s festive cheer a little early.