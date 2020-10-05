Amazon Fashion introduces affordable designer wear in India

Amazon Fashion in association with DBS Lifestyle LLP announced the launch of RIVER (Season I) in India. RIVER is an affordable multi-designer brand created in partnership with some of India’s most celebrated designers – JJ Valaya, Ashish Soni, Manish Arora and Suneet Varma, offering ready to wear every day essentials and occasion wear, available only on Amazon Fashion. RIVER which will be sold by DBS lifestyle will enable customers to re-imagine their favourite designer labels in affordable price points of Rs 999 to Rs 9,999 on amazon.in.

The carefully curated selection catering to both men and women, will allow customers to invest in pieces that are not only affordable, but also impeccably crafted to introduce a wonderful mix of the latest trends and everlasting classics. The launch accommodates unique and regionally diverse needs and demands of customers in Tier II and III cities, making designer wear accessible to customers across 100 percent pin codes through the Amazon fulfilled network.

Speaking on the launch, Bhawnish and Divya Suri from DBS remarked, “Over the past decade, DBS has continued to pioneer in the field of design and now, we are delighted to partner with Amazon Fashion to launch RIVER. RIVER in essence is a brand that aims to celebrate the legacy of celebrated Indian designers and will offer carefully curated capsule that tells the most compelling story of their design evolution in an affordable format for customers across India. Amazon’s entrepreneurial culture and initiatives have always been aligned with our vision of transforming the way India engages with fashion and this launch will help us not only get access to a larger audience, but also empower DBS to do our part for the ‘Make in India’ initiative”.

The opportunity for designer products at attractive price points have always been selection white spaces with nil to poor physical retail access due to geographical and infrastructural limitations pan country. Designers have been seeking the most trusted names to partner with to build their business online, especially post the COVID 19 impact on retail and initiatives like RIVER aim to make well-known and loved designers more affordable and accessible to customers across the country, serving customers who aspire for designer wear but currently face challenges of inaccessibility due to poor distribution and high price points. Each season of RIVER will bring forth a wonderful mix of the designers’ individual signature styles in contemporary silhouettes.

“I am thrilled to announce the launch of RIVER on Amazon Fashion. We have worked closely with our partner DBS lifestyle, to ensure that customers across India can now access designer wear at affordable prices. RIVER aims to celebrate the legacy of India’s finest designers, bringing together a wonderful mix of the designers’ individual signature styles in contemporary silhouettes, created especially to meet evolving needs of our customers. RIVER reimagines designer wear, allowing customers to mix and match and invest in pieces that are not only affordable and accessible, but also impeccably crafted to present latest trends and everlasting classics. Through this launch, Amazon will reinforce its commitment to digitally enable sellers and subsequently, mobilize the weavers, artisans and craftsmen who are the real heroes behind-the-scenes to rebound from the economic disruption caused by the pandemic. We believe that this launch will provide the required boost to these businesses, thus helping them achieve access to a larger audiences and empowering them to grow and succeed at a quicker pace.” said Mayank Shivam, Director – Strategic Initiatives, Amazon Fashion India.

Season I of RIVER carries 270 styles across western and ethnic wear with dresses, tunics, sarees, jumpsuits, formal/casual jackets, evening cocktail sarees and athleisure separates for both men and women. The selection presents trend forward themes like Royal sports chic by JJ Valaya, Disco gypsy by Manish Arora, Floral glam by Suneet Verma and Millennial man by Ashish N Soni and incorporates four affordable collections from each of the designers, remaining close to their celebrated signature styles that India loves.

The RIVER store has been created with love offering a compelling and immersive shopping experience for existing and new to designer segment customers, all of whom will be able to now make an informed buying decision before placing an order. The store offers detailed product information on sizing, product details and wash and care instructions in addition to offering styling tips and detailed product imagery that will allow the customer to choose carefully and conveniently.