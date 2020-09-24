Flipkart partners with Max Fashion ahead of festive season

E-commerce platform Flipkart on Wednesday said it has partnered with retailer Max Fashion ahead of the upcoming festive season and the annual Big Billion Days.

The Max Fashion store on Flipkart will have more than 13,000 new styles, and majority of them under Rs 1,000 price point, the company said.

As a result of the partnership, a wide selection of product ranging across womenswear, menswear, kidswear, and accessories will now be available to over 250 million customers on Flipkart.

“We are happy to announce the launch of Max Fashion on Flipkart, which is one of our biggest partnerships this year,” Nishit Garg, Vice President, Flipkart Fashion, said in a statement.

“We believe that the latest trends should be made accessible to all consumers across the country and our partnership with Max Fashion is in line with this vision.”

Through this partnership, Max Fashion will be able to get wider market access and make their products across categories including accessories, footwear, womenswear, menswear, and kids wear, available in newer geographies and pin codes.

“To reach as many customers as possible, we have been rapidly growing, both our retail stores footprint as well as our online presence,” said Shital Mehta, CEO, Max Fashion India & Managing Director, Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd.

“This partnership with Flipkart is the next step in this direction — this enables us to expand our presence and reach the next 200 million customers who live in tier-II and tier-III cities and provide them access to our amazing fashion at unbelievable prices.”

With a strong presence across fashion verticals, Max has over with 375 stores in 130 cities across the country.

Max already sells more than 100 million garments through its wide omni channel presence.