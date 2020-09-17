Socks brand Balenzia collaborates with tokidoki

Balenzia has collaborated with tokidoki, the internationally recognised and iconic lifestyle brand that has amassed a cult-like following for its larger-than-life characters.

The tokidoki x Balenzia collaboration includes range of socks and face-masks that are cool, cute, colourful, and high-fashion. In this latest edition, Balenzia presents to customers a kaleidoscopic range of tokidoki fashion necessities.

tokidoki has curated and developed these socks and masks with Balenzia, to spread hope and happiness, through the magic of its timelessly lovable characters, designs and iconography.

Commenting on the launch, Rahul Gupta, Director, Balenzia, said, “We take delight in announcing our collaboration with tokidoki, and present to you a fashion-forward collection of socks and masks. Our collection is a perfect blend of tokidoki’s larger than life characters, bold designs, Japanese inspired roots, and Balenzia’s unmatched comfort, quality, and craftsmanship. The stylish yet fun collection is sure to turn heads, and start conversations.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to be working with industry-leader, Balenzia,” added Pooneh Mohajer, Co-founder and CEO, tokidoki. “The tokidoki x Balenzia collaboration is certain to be as collectible and fashionable as it is functional.”

The trendy three-layered masks render the much-needed protection, whilst making a fashion-statement. tokidoki x Balenzia products are now available at prices starting at Rs 199 at Balenzia’s brand stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Kanpur, Ludhiana, or the brand’s website.

The brand is also available at leading online portals like Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart, Paytm, Snapdeal, Limeroad, Nykaa, and LBB.