Easybuy launches on Amazon Fashion India

Easybuy, India’s leading value fashion retail brand, is now available on Amazon Fashion India. Amazon Fashion continues to delight customers across the country by bringing them the widest and most loved fashion selections from emerging as well as popular brands. With the launch of Easybuy on Amazon Fashion, it has made family fashion more affordable and accessible to Indian customers

Easybuy is a made in India brand conceptualized and launched with an aim to make fashion affordable for those who seek stylish apparel at minimum prices across tier II, III cities as well as metros. To further its commitment with Amazon Fashion, Easybuy will create online-only brands which will be specially manufactured for the existing categories. Easybuy has identified SMEs and built a supply chain system through nurturing them, further enabling SMEs to grow along with both Easybuy and Amazon Fashion. Over the next 6 months, the offline collection will be brought online through a store fulfillment program to fulfill the needs of the customers across India. The brand will also extend its selection to new categories depending on the needs of customers.

The launch of Easybuy on Amazon Fashion originates from the brand’s view of expanding its customer reach online across India for value fashion. Its aim is to offer ‘super styles’ at ‘super prices’ to its customers. The entire Easybuy collection on Amazon Fashion has over 2,000 styles, priced from Rs 69 to Rs 699 that features apparel selections for men and women across tops, t-shirts, dresses, jeans, trousers, shirts and also kid’s apparel. The launch offers convenient free-shipping options for all customers and the entire selection will be Amazon Prime-enabled, giving customers access to free shipping and more, across India.

Mayank Shivam, Director – Strategic Initiatives, Amazon Fashion India said, “We are very excited to launch Easybuy on Amazon Fashion. Easybuy is India’s leading value fashion retailer that offers fashion choices for the entire family. The ‘super styles’ and ‘super’ prices’ offered by Easybuy, coupled with our capabilities of making fashion more accessible to customers across India, definitely make for a special collaboration. Amazon Fashion is the preferred destination for any brand, especially when they are embarking on a new journey to revolutionize the way customers engage with fashion”.

Speaking about the partnership Anand Aiyer, Senior Vice President & Business Head, Easybuy said, “Easybuy’s launch on Amazon Fashion marks the beginning of our Omnichannel journey and we are quite excited about it. Easybuy is the fastest growing value fashion retailer launched by Landmark Group, India’s leading retail conglomerate and our vision is to make fashion aspirations affordable for Neo-India, which aspires to access great fashion, but at affordable prices. Easybuy is proudly made in and made for India with the objective to make aspirational fashion affordable for the entire family. We have launched currently with over 2,000 styles under Rs 699 on Amazon Fashion bringing Super Styles at Super Prices closer to customers across India.”