Women’s fashion retailer Madame to launch six new stores across India on-demand pick-up in Tier II

Women’s apparel retailer Madame announced the launch of six new stores seeing demand pick-up in the Tier II cities across India in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of these six stores, one store will be located in the Crown Mall of Lucknow and the other five will be high-street stores based in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Delhi (NCR). Currently, Madame has over 150+ exclusive stores spread across India. Madame has recently launched a 700 sq.ft. store at Phoenix Palassio, Lucknow in the end of July 2020.

Elaborating on the business growth potential in the post-COVID scenario, Akhil Jain, Executive Director, Madame, said, “Women’s apparel has seen a growing demand in recent weeks, and Tier II city store walk-ins are at 60 percent pre-COVID levels. We foresee demand to get better by October coming to almost 75 percent footfalls as of last year. Meeting consumer expectations is not an overnight job and we have invested in creating trust with our customers over the years and maintaining great relationships with customers even during COVID. This is what is showing growth for us.”

“We are expecting to reach 80 percent like-to-like sales this year and the stores’ launch in new markets should help us to reach the desired projections. Our online sales have accelerated during the lockdown through Glamly.com and other online platforms to almost 2x. We will also be investing more in online promotions in the run-up to the festive season. While many others are contracting their marketing spends, we are redirecting a larger chunk of the budget towards digital. We are also coming up with omnichannel to reach the customer when the customer is struggling to reach us. This will also help take the Madame buying experience right to the customer’s doorstep,” he further averred.

A style-ahead brand, Madame promises to dress women from their innocent teens to their confident adulthood. The specially trained in-store associates are fashion connoisseurs themselves helping our fashion-focused customers find the best styles suited to the women.

“Madame’s COVID experience has proven that tweaking fashion never goes out of fashion. As pandemic started surfacing in India we adapted very quickly and brought out new collections, and also came out with masks and coordinated collections well in time. Our biggest strength has always been that we know and understand the women who buy from us very intimately,” added Jain.

Madame has kept all the safety norms for its consumers and is also implementing all the government’s guidelines including ensuring in-store staff numbers, strictly implementing social distancing, hygiene, and health norms.