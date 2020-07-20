Inorbit Mall Cyberabad introduces video shopping and curb side pick-ups to enable hassle free shopping for consumers

Inorbit Mall Cyberabad introduced unique and innovative services including a video calling facility and a curb-side pick-up service, that will further ensure consumer safety.

The mall that opened its doors earlier this month has started a video calling facility where in consumers can make selection through a video call and curb side pick-up that will enable consumers to make selection and payment online and simply drive through to the mall at the designated time to collect their shopping bags. To enable consumers to have a hassle-free shopping experience the mall has also started new shopping norms at Inorbit that include home delivery, personal shopping, catalogue sharing on WhatsApp – all aiming to make shopping convenient and fun.

With the introduction of video call facility, shoppers can browse and select, from the comfort of their home, make the payment online and their orders will be delivered home at no additional cost. Curb side pick-up on the other hand allows a consumer to collect this order from the ‘curb’ after completing the transaction online. The order gets delivered to the consumer in his car without any hassle. The curb side pick-up has made shopping convenient for shoppers as they do not have to deal with long delivery time frames. Consumers feel safe as they do not need to enter the mall premises.

Brand Inorbit understands the safety concerns that patrons might have in the wake of current pandemic. Besides ensuring temperature checks, social distancing norms within the premises, minimum touch, no touch sanitizing stations at a regular distance, additional shopping services are sure to entice consumers who have missed out on shopping for four months now.

Inorbit’s digital campaign #FirstTimeInALongTime also encourages consumers to step out or stay home to shop. With the ongoing end of season sale that offers 40 to 50 percent flat sale on more than 100 brands and opening of new stores like Arrow, Charles and Keith and William Penn, consumers are going to love the shopping experience.

Speaking about the new services, Naviin Ibhrampurkar, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Inorbit Malls said, “Last few months have been tough for most of us. We have missed out on fun, frolic, shopping, and entertainment. Inorbit will ensure that consumers get to experience the best brands with new services like video call and curb pick up.”

Inorbit Mall has attuned all its retailer to offer personalized services to the customer. ALDO, Bath & Body Works, Charles & Keith, Superdry, AND, Puma, Health & Glow, Caratlane, W, Skechers, UCB, Mothercare, Lifestyle Shoppers stop, Pepe, Jeans, Rare Rabbit, US Polo, The Body Shop, Bluestone, Hamleys, ALDO Accessories, CK Jeans, Forever New, Wildcraft, Blackberry’s, Inc.5, Rocia, and Steve Madden are few of the brands that are enabling easy shopping by sharing the catalogues through WhatsApp, video calling and even offering home delivery so that consumers get to shop from the comfort of their homes.